Kirin Holdings Co Ltd (2503.T)
2503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,760JPY
7:00am BST
2,760JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥14 (+0.51%)
¥14 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
¥2,746
¥2,746
Open
¥2,748
¥2,748
Day's High
¥2,770
¥2,770
Day's Low
¥2,744
¥2,744
Volume
2,222,800
2,222,800
Avg. Vol
2,691,873
2,691,873
52-wk High
¥2,810
¥2,810
52-wk Low
¥1,728
¥1,728
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshinori Isozaki
|63
|2015
|President, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Keisuke Nishimura
|60
|2017
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Yasuyuki Ishii
|60
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Akihiro Ito
|56
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Toshiya Miyoshi
|58
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Director