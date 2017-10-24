China Life Insurance Co Ltd (2628.HK)
2628.HK on Hong Kong Stock
25.10HKD
24 Oct 2017
25.10HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.35 (-1.38%)
HK$-0.35 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
HK$25.45
HK$25.45
Open
HK$25.30
HK$25.30
Day's High
HK$25.60
HK$25.60
Day's Low
HK$24.85
HK$24.85
Volume
60,624,131
60,624,131
Avg. Vol
42,982,706
42,982,706
52-wk High
HK$26.20
HK$26.20
52-wk Low
HK$18.46
HK$18.46
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mingsheng Yang
|61
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, Executive Director
|
Dairen Lin
|58
|2014
|President, Executive Director
|
Lijun Zhao
|53
|2016
|Finance Director, Vice President
|
Haifeng Xu
|47
|2015
|Vice President, Director
|
Hengping Xu
|58
|2015
|Vice President, Director
- BRIEF-China Life Insurance expects 9-month net profit to rise about 95 pct y/y
- CORRECTED-Allianz sells part of Taiwan life insurance portfolio to China Life
- BRIEF-China Life Insurance's 9-month premium income at about 450 bln yuan
- Hong Kong-listed China shares hit two-year high, led by banks
- Hong Kong-listed China shares hit two-year high, led by banks