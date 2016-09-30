Sojitz Corp (2768.T)
2768.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
335JPY
7:00am BST
335JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥9 (+2.76%)
¥9 (+2.76%)
Prev Close
¥326
¥326
Open
¥326
¥326
Day's High
¥336
¥336
Day's Low
¥325
¥325
Volume
21,512,300
21,512,300
Avg. Vol
7,141,849
7,141,849
52-wk High
¥336
¥336
52-wk Low
¥246
¥246
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoji Sato
|67
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Masayoshi Fujimoto
|59
|2017
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Shigeki Dantani
|68
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Takashi Hara
|65
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Seiichi Tanaka
|56
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
