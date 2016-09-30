Kikkoman Corp (2801.T)
2801.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,810JPY
7:00am BST
3,810JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥3,810
¥3,810
Open
¥3,805
¥3,805
Day's High
¥3,830
¥3,830
Day's Low
¥3,780
¥3,780
Volume
612,400
612,400
Avg. Vol
584,575
584,575
52-wk High
¥3,835
¥3,835
52-wk Low
¥3,225
¥3,225
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yuzaburo Mogi
|82
|2011
|Chairman of the Board of Directors, Honorary Chairman, Director
|
Noriaki Horikiri
|65
|2013
|President, Chief Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Takao Kamiyama
|60
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer
|
Takeshi Matsuzaki
|58
|2017
|Chief Human Resource Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources
|
Masanao Shimada
|67
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director