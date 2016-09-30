Edition:
United Kingdom

Ajinomoto Co Inc (2802.T)

2802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,321JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥39 (+1.71%)
Prev Close
¥2,282
Open
¥2,284
Day's High
¥2,322
Day's Low
¥2,282
Volume
2,200,100
Avg. Vol
1,767,972
52-wk High
¥2,544
52-wk Low
¥2,020

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Masatoshi Ito

69 2015 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Takaaki Nishii

57 2015 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Tetsuya Nakano

2017 Executive Officer, Director of Finance & Accounting

Hiroshi Fukushi

59 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Amino Science Business, Representative Director

Etsuhiro Takato

60 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Food Business, Representative Director
