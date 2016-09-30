Ajinomoto Co Inc (2802.T)
2802.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,321JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masatoshi Ito
|69
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Takaaki Nishii
|57
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Tetsuya Nakano
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance & Accounting
|
Hiroshi Fukushi
|59
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Amino Science Business, Representative Director
|
Etsuhiro Takato
|60
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Food Business, Representative Director
- BRIEF-Ajinomoto to build new plant for manufacturing and packaging of seasonings
- BRIEF-Ajinomoto says reorganization of food production system
- BRIEF-R&I affirms Ajinomoto's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I
- BRIEF-Ajinomoto fully acquires Turkey-based food firm
- BRIEF-Ajinomoto to spend about 2.5 bln Yen to build factory in Myanmar - Nikkei