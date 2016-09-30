Nichirei Corp (2871.T)
2871.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,010JPY
7:00am BST
3,010JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥34 (+1.14%)
¥34 (+1.14%)
Prev Close
¥2,976
¥2,976
Open
¥2,980
¥2,980
Day's High
¥3,015
¥3,015
Day's Low
¥2,980
¥2,980
Volume
430,900
430,900
Avg. Vol
639,889
639,889
52-wk High
¥3,430
¥3,430
52-wk Low
¥2,091
¥2,091
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Toshiaki Murai
|62
|2013
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Kunio Ohtani
|61
|2016
|President, Representative Director
|
Tatsuo Udagawa
|2014
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance & Investor Relations
|
Yutaka Karino
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources & General Affairs
|
Yoshifumi Kaneko
|58
|2015
|Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director