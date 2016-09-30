Edition:
United Kingdom

J.Front Retailing Co Ltd (3086.T)

3086.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,735JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥12 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
¥1,723
Open
¥1,720
Day's High
¥1,735
Day's Low
¥1,717
Volume
701,300
Avg. Vol
1,317,656
52-wk High
¥1,798
52-wk Low
¥1,304

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yasuyuki Kobayashi

66 2017 Chairman of the Board of Directors

Ryoichi Yamamoto

66 2017 Executive President, Representative Executive Officer, Director

Haruyoshi Fujino

56 2014 Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Business Strategy, Director

Kozo Makiyama

58 2017 Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director

Hayato Wakabayashi

55 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Financial Strategy, Director
J.Front Retailing Co Ltd News

