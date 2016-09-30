Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd (3099.T)
3099.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,283JPY
7:00am BST
1,283JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥6 (+0.47%)
¥6 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
¥1,277
¥1,277
Open
¥1,277
¥1,277
Day's High
¥1,283
¥1,283
Day's Low
¥1,273
¥1,273
Volume
1,187,100
1,187,100
Avg. Vol
1,844,511
1,844,511
52-wk High
¥1,469
¥1,469
52-wk Low
¥1,032
¥1,032
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ken Akamatsu
|64
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Toshihiko Sugie
|56
|2017
|Executive President, Executive President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Takashi Yamamuro
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance & Accounting in Main Operations Unit
|
Hiroshi Maeno
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Group Human Resources
|
Toshinori Shirai
|58
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Strategy, Director