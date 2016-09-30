Edition:
United Kingdom

Toyobo Co Ltd (3101.T)

3101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,128JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥38 (+1.82%)
Prev Close
¥2,090
Open
¥2,093
Day's High
¥2,130
Day's Low
¥2,078
Volume
439,800
Avg. Vol
356,594
52-wk High
¥2,180
52-wk Low
¥1,580

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ryuzo Sakamoto

69 2014 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Seiji Narahara

60 2014 President, Executive President, Representative Director

Kazumasa Koyama

65 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Yuji Oita

62 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Director

Hiroyuki Sato

65 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Membranes & Environment, Director
