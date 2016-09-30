Edition:
Nisshinbo Holdings Inc (3105.T)

3105.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,362JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥22 (+1.64%)
Prev Close
¥1,340
Open
¥1,336
Day's High
¥1,364
Day's Low
¥1,329
Volume
1,577,700
Avg. Vol
1,368,150
52-wk High
¥1,548
52-wk Low
¥990

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Masaya Kawata

64 2013 President, Representative Director

Kenji Ara

63 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director

Masahiro Murakami

58 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Strategy Center, Representative Director

Takayoshi Okugawa

59 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Support Center, Director

Koji Nishihara

58 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
