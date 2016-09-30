Nisshinbo Holdings Inc (3105.T)
3105.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,362JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥22 (+1.64%)
Prev Close
¥1,340
Open
¥1,336
Day's High
¥1,364
Day's Low
¥1,329
Volume
1,577,700
Avg. Vol
1,368,150
52-wk High
¥1,548
52-wk Low
¥990
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masaya Kawata
|64
|2013
|President, Representative Director
|
Kenji Ara
|63
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Masahiro Murakami
|58
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Strategy Center, Representative Director
|
Takayoshi Okugawa
|59
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Business Support Center, Director
|
Koji Nishihara
|58
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director