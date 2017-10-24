Bank of Communications Co Ltd (3328.HK)
3328.HK on Hong Kong Stock
5.93HKD
24 Oct 2017
5.93HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-0.67%)
HK$-0.04 (-0.67%)
Prev Close
HK$5.97
HK$5.97
Open
HK$5.92
HK$5.92
Day's High
HK$5.98
HK$5.98
Day's Low
HK$5.92
HK$5.92
Volume
28,529,336
28,529,336
Avg. Vol
30,730,611
30,730,611
52-wk High
HK$6.44
HK$6.44
52-wk Low
HK$5.40
HK$5.40
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ximing Niu
|61
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Chun Peng
|55
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Head of Bank
|
Dongsheng Wang
|66
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Wei Wu
|48
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Head of the Bank
|
Weidong Hou
|57
|2017
|Executive Director, Deputy Head of the Bank
- China hires 10 banks including Citigroup, HSBC for $2 bln sovereign bond issue
- BRIEF-Bank of Communications obtains approval on issuance of green financial bonds
- China banking regulator, Hubei chief front runners to head central bank - sources
- China banking regulator, Hubei chief front runners to head central bank-sources
- Breakingviews - HSBC’s next challenge is how to grow responsibly