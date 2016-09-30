Edition:
United Kingdom

Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd (3382.T)

3382.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,634JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-12 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
¥4,646
Open
¥4,640
Day's High
¥4,660
Day's Low
¥4,618
Volume
2,277,200
Avg. Vol
2,146,610
52-wk High
¥4,891
52-wk Low
¥4,148

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ryuichi Isaka

59 2016 President, Executive President, Representative Director

Takashi Anzai

76 2010 Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Joseph DePinto

54 2015 President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary, Director

Kazuki Furuya

67 2016 President of Subsidiary, Director

Zenko Ohtaka

77 2015 Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary, Director
» More People

Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd News

» More 3382.T News