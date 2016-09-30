Teijin Ltd (3401.T)
3401.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,351JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-8 (-0.34%)
¥-8 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shigeo Ohyagi
|70
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Jun Suzuki
|59
|2014
|Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Kazuhiro Yamamoto
|64
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Yasumichi Takesue
|61
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Hiroshi Uno
|61
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
- BRIEF-Merz, Teijin announce partnership to bring Xeomin to Japan
- BRIEF-Teijin says co-sale of equity interests in film business joint ventures
- BRIEF- Teijin to transfer rights and obligations to unit TEIJIN FRONTIER
- BRIEF- JCR Pharmaceuticals to develop allogeneic regenerative medical product using DPCs with Teijin
- BRIEF-Teijin invests in its twaron capacity in Dutch production facility