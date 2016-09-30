Edition:
United Kingdom

Toray Industries Inc (3402.T)

3402.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,109JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥2 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
¥1,106
Open
¥1,100
Day's High
¥1,110
Day's Low
¥1,100
Volume
4,002,200
Avg. Vol
4,795,530
52-wk High
¥1,110
52-wk Low
¥855

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Akihiro Nikkaku

68 2010 President, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director

Yuji Fukuda

62 2016 Manager of Finance & Accounting, President of Subsidiary, Director

Kenichiro Miki

57 2016 Deputy Chief Director of Fiber Business, Manager of Textile Business, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Koichi Abe

64 2014 Vice President, Manager of Technology Center, Manager of TORAY General Induction Center, Representative Director

Kazushi Hashimoto

68 2016 Vice President, Manager of International, Representative Director
» More People

