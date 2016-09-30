Kuraray Co Ltd (3405.T)
3405.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,217JPY
7:00am BST
2,217JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-2 (-0.09%)
¥-2 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
¥2,219
¥2,219
Open
¥2,209
¥2,209
Day's High
¥2,224
¥2,224
Day's Low
¥2,203
¥2,203
Volume
1,126,200
1,126,200
Avg. Vol
1,261,676
1,261,676
52-wk High
¥2,284
¥2,284
52-wk Low
¥1,474
¥1,474
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masaaki Ito
|60
|2015
|President, Representative Director
|
Hiroaya Hayase
|61
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Vinyl Acetate Resin Company, Manager of Vinyl Acetate Film Company, Director
|
Kazuhiko Kugawa
|63
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Sadaaki Matsuyama
|66
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Functional Material Company, Representative Director
|
Kenichi Abe
|61
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Manager of Isoprene Company, Director