Sumco Corp (3436.T)
3436.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,239JPY
7:00am BST
2,239JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥75 (+3.47%)
¥75 (+3.47%)
Prev Close
¥2,164
¥2,164
Open
¥2,180
¥2,180
Day's High
¥2,241
¥2,241
Day's Low
¥2,159
¥2,159
Volume
16,260,200
16,260,200
Avg. Vol
7,756,366
7,756,366
52-wk High
¥2,241
¥2,241
52-wk Low
¥893
¥893
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mayuki Hashimoto
|66
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Michiharu Takii
|67
|2016
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Harumitsu Endo
|64
|2016
|Vice President, Chief Director of Sales, Representative Director
|
Hisashi Furuya
|62
|2017
|Vice President, Chief Director of Technology, Director
|
Kazuo Hiramoto
|60
|2014
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production, Manager of Kyushu Business, Director