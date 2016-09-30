Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd (3863.T)
3863.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,198JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yoshio Haga
|67
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Fumio Manoshiro
|64
|2014
|Executive President, President, Representative Director
|
Kazufumi Yamasaki
|62
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Vice President, Chief Director of Research & Development, Chief Director of CSR, Representative Director
|
Kazumori Fukushima
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Information & Industrial Paper Sales
|
Takahiro Maeda
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Newspaper Sales