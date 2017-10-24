Bank of China Ltd (3988.HK)
3988.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.97HKD
24 Oct 2017
3.97HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.02 (-0.50%)
HK$-0.02 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
HK$3.99
HK$3.99
Open
HK$3.98
HK$3.98
Day's High
HK$4.02
HK$4.02
Day's Low
HK$3.95
HK$3.95
Volume
291,065,281
291,065,281
Avg. Vol
347,899,204
347,899,204
52-wk High
HK$4.18
HK$4.18
52-wk Low
HK$3.32
HK$3.32
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Siqing Chen
|57
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Yuehan Pan
|52
|Chief Risk Officer
|
Yingxin Gao
|55
|2016
|Deputy Head of the Bank, Executive Director
|
Deqi Ren
|54
|2016
|Deputy Head of the Bank, Executive Director
|
Qiang Liu
|45
|2016
|Deputy Head of the Bank
- Exclusive - China's Primavera, CITIC PE to raise dollar funds worth $5 billion: sources
- Exclusive: China's Primavera, CITIC PE to raise dollar funds worth $5 billion - sources
- EXCLUSIVE-China's Primavera, CITIC PE to raise dollar funds worth $5 bln -sources
- China hires 10 banks including Citigroup, HSBC for $2 bln sovereign bond issue
- China Construction Bank appoints Tian Guoli as chairman