Edition:
United Kingdom

Bank of China Ltd (3988.HK)

3988.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.97HKD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
HK$3.99
Open
HK$3.98
Day's High
HK$4.02
Day's Low
HK$3.95
Volume
291,065,281
Avg. Vol
347,899,204
52-wk High
HK$4.18
52-wk Low
HK$3.32

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Siqing Chen

57 2017 Chairman of the Board

Yuehan Pan

52 Chief Risk Officer

Yingxin Gao

55 2016 Deputy Head of the Bank, Executive Director

Deqi Ren

54 2016 Deputy Head of the Bank, Executive Director

Qiang Liu

45 2016 Deputy Head of the Bank
Bank of China Ltd News

