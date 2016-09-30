Edition:
Showa Denko KK (4004.T)

4004.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,665JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥60 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
¥3,605
Open
¥3,585
Day's High
¥3,675
Day's Low
¥3,555
Volume
1,410,900
Avg. Vol
1,688,660
52-wk High
¥3,750
52-wk Low
¥1,326

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hideo Ichikawa

65 2017 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Kohei Morikawa

59 2017 President, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Toshiharu Kato

60 2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Finance & Accounting, Director

Jun Tanaka

58 2017 Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director

Keiichi Kamiguchi

58 2017 Chief Risk Officer, Executive Officer, Director
