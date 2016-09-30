Showa Denko KK (4004.T)
4004.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,665JPY
7:00am BST
3,665JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥60 (+1.66%)
¥60 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
¥3,605
¥3,605
Open
¥3,585
¥3,585
Day's High
¥3,675
¥3,675
Day's Low
¥3,555
¥3,555
Volume
1,410,900
1,410,900
Avg. Vol
1,688,660
1,688,660
52-wk High
¥3,750
¥3,750
52-wk Low
¥1,326
¥1,326
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hideo Ichikawa
|65
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Kohei Morikawa
|59
|2017
|President, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Toshiharu Kato
|60
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Finance & Accounting, Director
|
Jun Tanaka
|58
|2017
|Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Keiichi Kamiguchi
|58
|2017
|Chief Risk Officer, Executive Officer, Director