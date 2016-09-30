Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd (4005.T)
4005.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
755JPY
7:00am BST
755JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥4 (+0.53%)
¥4 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
¥751
¥751
Open
¥747
¥747
Day's High
¥755
¥755
Day's Low
¥745
¥745
Volume
11,457,000
11,457,000
Avg. Vol
8,298,114
8,298,114
52-wk High
¥755
¥755
52-wk Low
¥440
¥440
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Osamu Ishitobi
|73
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Masakazu Tokura
|67
|2015
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Toshihisa Deguchi
|65
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Representative Director
|
Rei Nishimoto
|60
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Representative Director
|
Kunio Nozaki
|60
|2014
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
