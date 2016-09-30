Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd (4021.T)
4021.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,150JPY
7:00am BST
4,150JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥20 (+0.48%)
¥20 (+0.48%)
Prev Close
¥4,130
¥4,130
Open
¥4,120
¥4,120
Day's High
¥4,160
¥4,160
Day's Low
¥4,105
¥4,105
Volume
377,100
377,100
Avg. Vol
556,840
556,840
52-wk High
¥4,160
¥4,160
52-wk Low
¥3,175
¥3,175
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kojiro Kinoshita
|68
|2008
|President, Representative Director
|
Junichi Miyazaki
|65
|2013
|Vice President, Director
|
Hiroyoshi Fukuro
|64
|2014
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Functional Material Business, Director
|
Hidenori Takishita
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources, Director
|
Masataka Hatanaka
|62
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director of Production Technology, President of Subsidiary, Director