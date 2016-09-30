Denka Co Ltd (4061.T)

Edition:
3,710JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-30 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
¥3,740
Open
¥3,700
Day's High
¥3,720
Day's Low
¥3,660
Volume
532,200
Avg. Vol
440,694
52-wk High
¥3,785
52-wk Low
¥2,185

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Shinsuke Yoshitaka

66 2017 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Manabu Yamamoto

60 2017 Executive President, President, Representative Director

Mitsukuni Ayabe

64 2017 Executive Vice President, President of Subsidiary, Director

Kenji Nakano

66 2017 Chief Compliance Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Director

Norihiro Shimizu

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director
Denka Co Ltd News

