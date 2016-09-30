Edition:
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063.T)

4063.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

11,320JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-10 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
¥11,330
Open
¥11,245
Day's High
¥11,325
Day's Low
¥11,175
Volume
1,334,900
Avg. Vol
1,151,641
52-wk High
¥11,340
52-wk Low
¥7,400

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Chihiro Kanagawa

91 2011 Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Yasuhiko Saito

61 2016 President, President of Subsidiaries, Representative Director

Fumio Akiya

76 2016 Vice Chairman of the Board, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director

Toshinobu Ishihara

69 2013 Senior Managing Director

Masahiko Todoroki

64 2017 Senior Managing Director, Director of Operation in Semiconductor Business Unit
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd News

