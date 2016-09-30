Ube Industries Ltd (4208.T)
4208.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,380JPY
7:00am BST
3,380JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥0 (+0.00%)
¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥3,380
¥3,380
Open
¥3,355
¥3,355
Day's High
¥3,380
¥3,380
Day's Low
¥3,340
¥3,340
Volume
559,500
559,500
Avg. Vol
805,218
805,218
52-wk High
¥3,390
¥3,390
52-wk Low
¥1,980
¥1,980
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michio Takeshita
|66
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Yuzuru Yamamoto
|64
|2015
|President, Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Masayuki Fujii
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Manager of Business Administration Office
|
Hideo Tamada
|2017
|Group Chief Compliance Officer, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Purchasing & Logistics, Manager of General Affairs & Human Resources Office
|
Tadashi Matsunami
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Construction Materials Company, Director of Cement Business, Director