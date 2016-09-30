Edition:
United Kingdom

Ube Industries Ltd (4208.T)

4208.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,380JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥0 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
¥3,380
Open
¥3,355
Day's High
¥3,380
Day's Low
¥3,340
Volume
559,500
Avg. Vol
805,218
52-wk High
¥3,390
52-wk Low
¥1,980

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michio Takeshita

66 2015 Chairman of the Board

Yuzuru Yamamoto

64 2015 President, Executive President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Masayuki Fujii

Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer, Manager of Business Administration Office

Hideo Tamada

2017 Group Chief Compliance Officer, Executive Officer, Chief Director of Purchasing & Logistics, Manager of General Affairs & Human Resources Office

Tadashi Matsunami

62 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Construction Materials Company, Director of Cement Business, Director
