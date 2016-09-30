Edition:
Nippon Kayaku Co Ltd (4272.T)

4272.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,814JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥17 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
¥1,797
Open
¥1,795
Day's High
¥1,819
Day's Low
¥1,790
Volume
653,400
Avg. Vol
694,607
52-wk High
¥1,822
52-wk Low
¥1,132

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Masanobu Suzuki

66 2015 President, Executive President, Representative Director

Toshio Kawafuji

64 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director of Safety Systems Business, Representative Director

Atsuhiro Wakimoto

59 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Senior Director of Sales in Main Safety Systems Business Unit, Director

Shizuhiro Nambu

60 2015 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Medicine Business, Director

Toshio Shibuya

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Strategy, Chief Director of Research & Development, Director
