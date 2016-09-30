Edition:
United Kingdom

Dentsu Inc (4324.T)

4324.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,000JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-50 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
¥5,050
Open
¥5,010
Day's High
¥5,030
Day's Low
¥4,965
Volume
1,724,100
Avg. Vol
1,062,384
52-wk High
¥6,550
52-wk Low
¥4,425

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Toshihiro Yamamoto

59 2017 Executive President, Representative Director

Shoichi Nakamoto

66 2017 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Tim Andree

56 2013 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary, Director

Yoshio Takada

62 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Wataru Mochizuki

61 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Director
» More People

Dentsu Inc News

» More 4324.T News