Kao Corp (4452.T)
4452.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
7,113JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-84 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
¥7,197
Open
¥7,178
Day's High
¥7,223
Day's Low
¥7,105
Volume
1,660,300
Avg. Vol
1,501,728
52-wk High
¥7,308
52-wk Low
¥4,888
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michitaka Sawada
|61
|2012
|Executive President, Representative Director
|
Toshiaki Takeuchi
|58
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Executive President of Subsidiaries, Representative Director
|
Katsuhiko Yoshida
|63
|2015
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Yoshihiro Hasebe
|57
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Hideko Aoki
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Quality Assurance
- BRIEF- R&I affirms Kao's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook -R&I
- BRIEF-Kao likely logged group operating profit of about 87 bln yen for six months ended June - Nikkei
- Nikkei supported by defensive stocks but firmer yen caps gains
- Defensive stocks support Nikkei but firmer yen caps gains
- Nikkei gives back some gains, BOJ awaited