Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T)
4502.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,337JPY
7:00am BST
6,337JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥15 (+0.24%)
¥15 (+0.24%)
Prev Close
¥6,322
¥6,322
Open
¥6,322
¥6,322
Day's High
¥6,342
¥6,342
Day's Low
¥6,311
¥6,311
Volume
1,431,900
1,431,900
Avg. Vol
1,885,848
1,885,848
52-wk High
¥6,382
¥6,382
52-wk Low
¥4,321
¥4,321
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yasuchika Hasegawa
|71
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Christophe Weber
|50
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Shinji Honda
|58
|2016
|President of Subsidiary, Corporate Strategy Office, Director
|
Andrew Plump
|51
|2015
|Chief Medical & Scientific Officer, Director
|
Masato Iwasaki
|58
|2015
|President of Japan Pharma Business Unit, Director
- BRIEF-Takeda and HemoShear Therapeutics enter drug discovery partnership in liver diseases
- BRIEF-Takeda presents updated results from pivotal phase 2 ALTA trial of ALUNBRIGTM
- Zika vaccine shows promise in early human trial