Edition:
United Kingdom

Astellas Pharma Inc (4503.T)

4503.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,522JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥2 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
¥1,520
Open
¥1,518
Day's High
¥1,523
Day's Low
¥1,513
Volume
5,076,800
Avg. Vol
7,108,159
52-wk High
¥1,688
52-wk Low
¥1,332

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yoshihiko Hatanaka

60 2017 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Chikashi Takeda

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer

Fumiaki Sakurai

2017 Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Executive Officer

Kenji Yasukawa

57 2017 Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Commercial Officer, Representative Director

Linda Friedman

2017 General Counsel
» More People

Astellas Pharma Inc News

» More 4503.T News