Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd (4506.T)
4506.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,606JPY
7:00am BST
1,606JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥6 (+0.38%)
¥6 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
¥1,600
¥1,600
Open
¥1,600
¥1,600
Day's High
¥1,613
¥1,613
Day's Low
¥1,594
¥1,594
Volume
1,058,300
1,058,300
Avg. Vol
1,406,718
1,406,718
52-wk High
¥2,134
¥2,134
52-wk Low
¥1,397
¥1,397
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hiroshi Nomura
|59
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Hitoshi Odagiri
|60
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Director
|
Yoshiharu Ikeda
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production
|
Kazuo Koshiya
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer
|
Nobuhiko Tamura
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary
- BRIEF-R&I affirms Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I
- BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma to offer early-retirement program
- BRIEF-Sunovion submits new drug application for dasotraline to the FDA for the treatment of patients with ADHD
- BRIEF-Sunovion’s Latuda receives Health Canada approval to treat adolescents with schizophrenia
- BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma U.S.-based unit enters agreement to divest asthma and allergy products to Covis pharma