Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd (4506.T)

4506.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,606JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥6 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
¥1,600
Open
¥1,600
Day's High
¥1,613
Day's Low
¥1,594
Volume
1,058,300
Avg. Vol
1,406,718
52-wk High
¥2,134
52-wk Low
¥1,397

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Hiroshi Nomura

59 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director

Hitoshi Odagiri

60 2016 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Director

Yoshiharu Ikeda

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Production

Kazuo Koshiya

2017 Managing Executive Officer

Nobuhiko Tamura

2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Subsidiary
Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd News

