Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T)
4507.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,287JPY
7:00am BST
6,287JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥88 (+1.42%)
¥88 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
¥6,199
¥6,199
Open
¥6,270
¥6,270
Day's High
¥6,342
¥6,342
Day's Low
¥6,255
¥6,255
Volume
1,771,300
1,771,300
Avg. Vol
1,243,842
1,243,842
52-wk High
¥6,433
¥6,433
52-wk Low
¥4,818
¥4,818
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Motozo Shiono
|70
|2008
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Isao Teshirogi
|57
|2008
|President, Representative Director
|
Koji Hanasaki
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer, Director of Accounting & Finance
|
Takuko Sawada
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Business Strategy, Director
|
Takuo Fukuda
|2016
|Senior Executive Officer
- BRIEF-Shionogi and Purdue Pharma announce U.S availability of Symproic (naldemedine)
- BRIEF-Shionogi says Lusutrombopag met primary, secondary endpoints in phase 3 study
- Shire, Shionogi's ADHD drug for adults clears late-stage trial in Japan
- BRIEF-Shire and Shionogi announce positive topline results for Intuniv
- BRIEF-PeptiDream to set up Osaka-based special peptide drugs JV