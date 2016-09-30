Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4519.T)
4519.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,440JPY
7:00am BST
5,440JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥50 (+0.93%)
¥50 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
¥5,390
¥5,390
Open
¥5,370
¥5,370
Day's High
¥5,440
¥5,440
Day's Low
¥5,360
¥5,360
Volume
553,300
553,300
Avg. Vol
858,007
858,007
52-wk High
¥5,440
¥5,440
52-wk Low
¥3,010
¥3,010
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Osamu Nagayama
|70
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Tatsuro Kosaka
|64
|2012
|President, Chief Operating Officer, Representative Director
|
Motoo Ueno
|59
|2012
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Yoshio Itaya
|63
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Executive Officer, Senior Manager of Finance, Director
|
Toshiaki Itagaki
|2016
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance & Accounting, Senior Manager of IT
- BRIEF-Chugai Pharmaceutical says lawsuit on patent infringement concerning Herceptin® injection and petition for provisional disposition order
- BRIEF-Chugai Pharmaceutical aims to increase core oper profit to more than 100 bln Yen in year ending Dec. 2019 - Nikkei
- BRIEF- Baxalta files lawsuit against Chugai Pharmaceutical and Genentech
- Nikkei nears one-month highs as yen slips
- BRIEF-Chugai Pharmaceutical to retire treasury shares