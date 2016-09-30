Eisai Co Ltd (4523.T)
4523.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,195JPY
7:00am BST
6,195JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥126 (+2.08%)
¥126 (+2.08%)
Prev Close
¥6,069
¥6,069
Open
¥6,190
¥6,190
Day's High
¥6,386
¥6,386
Day's Low
¥6,165
¥6,165
Volume
1,552,600
1,552,600
Avg. Vol
698,017
698,017
52-wk High
¥7,280
¥7,280
52-wk Low
¥5,496
¥5,496
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Haruo Naito
|69
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Director
|
Ryohei Yanagi
|55
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chief IR Officer
|
Hideki Hayashi
|59
|2016
|Representative Executive Officer, Chief Information Officer
|
Junichi Asatani
|56
|2014
|Chief Compliance Officer, Executive Officer
|
Kenta Takahashi
|57
|2016
|General Counsel, Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary
- BRIEF-Biogen and Eisai expand existing collaboration agreement to develop and commercialize investigational Alzheimer's disease treatments including phase 3 aducanumab
- BRIEF-Eisai Co signs agreement with Grupo Biotoscana granting GBT exclusive licensing rights
- Nikkei hits 2-year highs, tracks Wall Street gains
- Nikkei hits fresh 2-year highs after Wall Street gains
- BRIEF-Morphotek announces agreement with Fujirebio Diagnostics to commercialize CA125 II assay as companion diagnostic for Farletuzumab