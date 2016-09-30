Edition:
United Kingdom

Terumo Corp (4543.T)

4543.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,710JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥45 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
¥4,665
Open
¥4,665
Day's High
¥4,715
Day's Low
¥4,665
Volume
857,500
Avg. Vol
995,111
52-wk High
¥4,715
52-wk Low
¥3,820

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Takayoshi Mimura

64 2017 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Shinjiro Sato

56 2017 President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Ryo Nishihata

2016 Senior Executive Officer, Chief Accounting & Financial Officer, Director of Finance

Hiroaki Kasukawa

2017 Chief Technology Officer, Executive Officer

Katsuya Takeuchi

2016 Chief Information Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Information Strategy
