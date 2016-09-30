Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd (4578.T)
4578.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,793JPY
7:00am BST
4,793JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥17 (+0.36%)
¥17 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
¥4,776
¥4,776
Open
¥4,768
¥4,768
Day's High
¥4,795
¥4,795
Day's Low
¥4,758
¥4,758
Volume
990,700
990,700
Avg. Vol
1,186,778
1,186,778
52-wk High
¥5,895
¥5,895
52-wk Low
¥4,290
¥4,290
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ichiro Ohtsuka
|52
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Tatsuo Higuchi
|67
|2015
|President, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Sadanobu Tobe
|76
|2014
|President of Subsidiary, Director
|
Atsumasa Makise
|59
|2010
|Senior Managing Director
|
Yoshiro Matsuo
|56
|2016
|Senior Managing Director
- BRIEF-Health Canada grants priority review status to trifluridine and tipiracil for refractory metastatic colorectal cancer
- BRIEF-Otsuka and Lundbeck announce initiation of two phase 3 trials of brexpiprazole in patients with bipolar I disorder
- BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings, Lundbeck initiate two phase 3 trials of Brexpiprazole
- BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings unit raises stake in India-based JV to 80 pct
- BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings unit acquires Canada-based firm