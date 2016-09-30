Yahoo Japan Corp (4689.T)
4689.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
545JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Manabu Miyasaka
|49
|2015
|President, Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Toshiki Ohya
|47
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Kentaro Kawabe
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Manager of Commerce Group
|
Chiaki Fujimon
|2017
|Chief Technology Officer, Senior Executive Officer
|
Hideyuki Nakahara
|2017
|Executive Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Chief Senior Director of System