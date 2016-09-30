Edition:
United Kingdom

Trend Micro Inc (4704.T)

4704.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,990JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥50 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
¥5,940
Open
¥5,940
Day's High
¥5,990
Day's Low
¥5,910
Volume
456,300
Avg. Vol
669,255
52-wk High
¥5,990
52-wk Low
¥3,350

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Steve Chang

62 2005 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Eva Chen

58 2005 President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Mahendra Negi

57 2014 Vice President, Group Chief Financial Officer, Representative Director

Wael Mohamed

49 2015 Group Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Director

Akihiko Ohmikawa

58 2016 Vice President, Chief Director of IoT Business Promotion, Director
Trend Micro Inc News

