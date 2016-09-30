Trend Micro Inc (4704.T)
4704.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,990JPY
7:00am BST
5,990JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥50 (+0.84%)
¥50 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
¥5,940
¥5,940
Open
¥5,940
¥5,940
Day's High
¥5,990
¥5,990
Day's Low
¥5,910
¥5,910
Volume
456,300
456,300
Avg. Vol
669,255
669,255
52-wk High
¥5,990
¥5,990
52-wk Low
¥3,350
¥3,350
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Steve Chang
|62
|2005
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Eva Chen
|58
|2005
|President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Mahendra Negi
|57
|2014
|Vice President, Group Chief Financial Officer, Representative Director
|
Wael Mohamed
|49
|2015
|Group Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Director
|
Akihiko Ohmikawa
|58
|2016
|Vice President, Chief Director of IoT Business Promotion, Director
