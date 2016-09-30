Rakuten Inc (4755.T)
4755.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,212JPY
5:16am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-27 (-2.18%)
Prev Close
¥1,240
Open
¥1,200
Day's High
¥1,215
Day's Low
¥1,170
Volume
9,115,500
Avg. Vol
4,529,605
52-wk High
¥1,408
52-wk Low
¥1,024
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hiroshi Mikitani
|52
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Representative Director
|
Masayuki Hosaka
|63
|2016
|Vice Chairman of Executive Board, President of Card & Payment Company, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Yoshihisa Yamada
|53
|2015
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Group Executive Vice President
|
Kentaro Hyakuno
|50
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Group Executive Vice President
|
Yasufumi Hirai
|56
|2016
|Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, Chief Information Security Officer, Group Executive Vice President
- BRIEF-R&I affirms Rakuten's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I
- Low-cost airline AirAsia Japan to relaunch later this month
- BRIEF-NBA and Rakuten announced multiyear partnership
- BRIEF- Rakuten buys back 4 mln shares for 5.11 bln yen in September
- BRIEF- Rakuten to take over MVNO business from Plus One Marketing for 520 mln yen