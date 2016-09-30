Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T)
4901.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,580JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥31 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
¥4,549
Open
¥4,545
Day's High
¥4,583
Day's Low
¥4,542
Volume
1,159,800
Avg. Vol
1,676,294
52-wk High
¥4,589
52-wk Low
¥3,774
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shigetaka Komori
|77
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Kenji Sukeno
|62
|2016
|President, Group Chief Operating Officer, President of Subsidiary, Representative Director
|
Tadahito Yamamoto
|71
|2015
|Chairman of Subsidiary, Director
|
Yuzo Toda
|70
|2016
|Chief Technical Officer, Executive Officer, Director of Technical Business, Director
|
Toru Yamada
|Executive Officer, Director of Human Resources
- UPDATE 1-Canon raises annual profit forecast on growing demand for OLED equipment
- BRIEF-Fujifilm Holdings updates share repurchase status
- New Zealand ministry punishes Fuji Xerox unit over accounting practices
- BRIEF-Fujifilm says receives favorable final initial determination in U.S. ITC case against Sony