Shiseido Co Ltd (4911.T)

4911.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,792JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-57 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
¥4,849
Open
¥4,810
Day's High
¥4,837
Day's Low
¥4,786
Volume
1,636,100
Avg. Vol
1,639,843
52-wk High
¥4,923
52-wk Low
¥2,508

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Masahiko Uotani

62 2015 Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director

Norio Tadakawa

Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer

Tsunehiko Iwai

64 2017 Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Technology Innovation, Representative Director

Jun Aoki

60 2017 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Creative, Chief Director of Human Resources, Director of Human Resources, Director

Yoichi Shimatani

2015 Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Research & Development
