Shiseido Co Ltd (4911.T)
4911.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,792JPY
7:00am BST
4,792JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥-57 (-1.18%)
¥-57 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
¥4,849
¥4,849
Open
¥4,810
¥4,810
Day's High
¥4,837
¥4,837
Day's Low
¥4,786
¥4,786
Volume
1,636,100
1,636,100
Avg. Vol
1,639,843
1,639,843
52-wk High
¥4,923
¥4,923
52-wk Low
¥2,508
¥2,508
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masahiko Uotani
|62
|2015
|Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Norio Tadakawa
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Officer
|
Tsunehiko Iwai
|64
|2017
|Executive Vice President, Chief Director of Technology Innovation, Representative Director
|
Jun Aoki
|60
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Creative, Chief Director of Human Resources, Director of Human Resources, Director
|
Yoichi Shimatani
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Research & Development
- Consumer goods firms harness online data to tap SE Asia e-commerce boom
- Consumer goods firms harness online data to tap Southeast Asia e-commerce boom
- Consumer goods firms harness online data to tap SE Asia e-commerce boom
- BRIEF-Shiseido to invest up to 40 bln yen for new Japan factory
- BRIEF-Shiseido to transfer chromatography business to unit