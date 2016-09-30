Showa Shell Sekiyu KK (5002.T)
5002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,292JPY
7:00am BST
1,292JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥1 (+0.08%)
¥1 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
¥1,291
¥1,291
Open
¥1,290
¥1,290
Day's High
¥1,297
¥1,297
Day's Low
¥1,286
¥1,286
Volume
724,600
724,600
Avg. Vol
1,583,559
1,583,559
52-wk High
¥1,310
¥1,310
52-wk Low
¥910
¥910
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Minoru Takeda
|74
|2015
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
Tsuyoshi Kameoka
|60
|2015
|President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Takashi Sakata
|2016
|Executive Officer, Senior Director of Accounting & Finance
|
Tomonori Okada
|63
|2016
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Makoto Abe
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer
- UPDATE 2-JXTG to shut Muroran petrochem plant as Japan gasoline demand fades
- Japanese companies plan hydrogen supply chain project
- UPDATE 1-Court rejects Idemitsu family's appeal to block share issue
- Court rejects Idemitsu family's appeal to block share issue -Nikkei
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions