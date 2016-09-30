JXTG Holdings Inc (5020.T)
5020.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
579JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
¥575
¥575
Open
¥573
¥573
Day's High
¥581
¥581
Day's Low
¥570
¥570
Volume
14,049,500
14,049,500
Avg. Vol
13,537,077
13,537,077
52-wk High
¥592
¥592
52-wk Low
¥383
¥383
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Yasushi Kimura
|69
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Yukio Uchida
|66
|2015
|Executive President, President, Representative Director
|
Yoshiaki Ohuchi
|Executive Officer, Director of Finance & Investor Relations
|
Shunsaku Miyake
|65
|2014
|President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Non-Executive Director
|
Shigeru Ohi
|63
|2015
|President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Non-Executive Director
