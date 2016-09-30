Edition:
JXTG Holdings Inc (5020.T)

5020.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

579JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥4 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
¥575
Open
¥573
Day's High
¥581
Day's Low
¥570
Volume
14,049,500
Avg. Vol
13,537,077
52-wk High
¥592
52-wk Low
¥383

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Yasushi Kimura

69 2015 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Yukio Uchida

66 2015 Executive President, President, Representative Director

Yoshiaki Ohuchi

Executive Officer, Director of Finance & Investor Relations

Shunsaku Miyake

65 2014 President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Non-Executive Director

Shigeru Ohi

63 2015 President & Executive President of Subsidiary, Non-Executive Director
JXTG Holdings Inc News

