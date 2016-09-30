Edition:
United Kingdom

Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd (5101.T)

5101.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,534JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-22 (-0.86%)
Prev Close
¥2,556
Open
¥2,531
Day's High
¥2,536
Day's Low
¥2,511
Volume
410,500
Avg. Vol
617,897
52-wk High
¥2,569
52-wk Low
¥1,679

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Tadanobu Nagumo

70 2016 Chairman of the Board, Representative Director

Masataka Yamaishi

55 2017 President, Chief Director of Business Planning, Representative Director

Hikomitsu Noji

58 2017 Vice Chairman of the Board, Chairman of Subsidiary, Director

Osamu Mikami

55 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Sales, Director

Hideto Katsuragawa

57 2016 Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Subsidiary, Director
