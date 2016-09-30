Edition:
United Kingdom

Bridgestone Corp (5108.T)

5108.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

5,477JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-64 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
¥5,541
Open
¥5,447
Day's High
¥5,488
Day's Low
¥5,437
Volume
2,941,100
Avg. Vol
2,080,457
52-wk High
¥5,562
52-wk Low
¥3,680

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Masaaki Tsuya

65 2016 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Chairman of BIOC

Akihiro Eto

57 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Kazuhisa Nishigai

66 2016 Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Representative Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of BIOC, Director

Masayuki Ishii

2016 Chief Human Rights Officer, Chief Information Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Executive Officer

Shuichi Ishibashi

63 2016 Exec VP, Chief Quality Mgmt Officer, Exec Chmn of Global Mining & Agric Sol Co, Exec Chmn of Diversified Products Sol Co, CEO of Global Mining & Agric Sol Co, CEO of Diversified Products Sol Co
