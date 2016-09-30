Asahi Glass Co Ltd (5201.T)
5201.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,360JPY
7:00am BST
4,360JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥15 (+0.35%)
¥15 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
¥4,345
¥4,345
Open
¥4,330
¥4,330
Day's High
¥4,370
¥4,370
Day's Low
¥4,305
¥4,305
Volume
706,600
706,600
Avg. Vol
823,873
823,873
52-wk High
¥5,050
¥5,050
52-wk Low
¥3,320
¥3,320
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kazuhiko Ishimura
|62
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Takuya Shimamura
|60
|2015
|Executive President, Chief Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Shinji Miyaji
|58
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Safety Assurance Export Control, Director of Business Planning, Director
|
Toshiro Kasuya
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director of Accounting & Finance
|
Yoshinori Hirai
|57
|2016
|Chief Technology Officer, Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Technology, Director