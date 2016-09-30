Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd (5214.T)
5214.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,525JPY
7:00am BST
4,525JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥55 (+1.23%)
¥55 (+1.23%)
Prev Close
¥4,470
¥4,470
Open
¥4,455
¥4,455
Day's High
¥4,540
¥4,540
Day's Low
¥4,410
¥4,410
Volume
474,800
474,800
Avg. Vol
600,398
600,398
52-wk High
¥4,540
¥4,540
52-wk Low
¥2,565
¥2,565
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Masayuki Arioka
|68
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Motoharu Matsumoto
|59
|2015
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Hirokazu Takeuchi
|57
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Glass Fiber Business, Director
|
Akihisa Saeki
|60
|2015
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Display Business, Chairman of Subsidiaries, Director
|
Masahiro Tomamoto
|61
|2014
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Senior Director of Manufacturing Technology, Director