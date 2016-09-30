Edition:
United Kingdom

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd (5232.T)

5232.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

518JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥5 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
¥513
Open
¥514
Day's High
¥522
Day's Low
¥514
Volume
2,456,000
Avg. Vol
2,415,943
52-wk High
¥559
52-wk Low
¥367

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Fukuichi Sekine

66 2011 President, Representative Director

Yushi Suga

65 2016 Executive Vice President, Representative Director

Katsuji Mukai

62 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Shigemi Yamamoto

62 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director

Isao Yoshitomi

62 2017 Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd News

