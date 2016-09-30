Taiheiyo Cement Corp (5233.T)
5233.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
4,515JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shuji Fukuda
|65
|2012
|President, Representative Director
|
Ken Kikuchi
|62
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Overseas Business, Director
|
Yuichi Kitabayashi
|61
|2016
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Representative Director
|
Kunihiro Ando
|59
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Ichiro Egami
|59
|2016
|Managing Executive Officer, Deputy Chief Director of Overseas Business, Director