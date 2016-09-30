Tokai Carbon Co Ltd (5301.T)
5301.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
1,103JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥13 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
¥1,090
Open
¥1,080
Day's High
¥1,111
Day's Low
¥1,073
Volume
3,293,800
Avg. Vol
3,039,395
52-wk High
¥1,182
52-wk Low
¥302
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Hajime Nagasaka
|67
|2015
|President, Executive President, Representative Director
|
Nobuyuki Murofushi
|62
|2017
|Senior Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Masanao Hosoya
|62
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Director
|
Toshiaki Fukuda
|59
|2017
|Managing Executive Officer, Chief Director of Development Strategy
|
Yuji Serizawa
|57
|2017
|Executive Officer, Director