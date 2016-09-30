Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T)
5401.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
2,776JPY
7:00am BST
2,776JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥54 (+1.98%)
¥54 (+1.98%)
Prev Close
¥2,722
¥2,722
Open
¥2,750
¥2,750
Day's High
¥2,788
¥2,788
Day's Low
¥2,724
¥2,724
Volume
4,918,900
4,918,900
Avg. Vol
3,357,700
3,357,700
52-wk High
¥2,912
¥2,912
52-wk Low
¥1,994
¥1,994
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shoji Muneoka
|71
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Representative Director
|
Kosei Shindo
|67
|2014
|President, Representative Director
|
Shinji Fujino
|61
|2016
|Vice President, Representative Director
|
Eiji Hashimoto
|61
|2016
|Vice President, Chief Director of Global Business Promotion, Representative Director
|
Yasumitsu Saeki
|62
|2016
|Vice President, Representative Director
